Children decorate town hall christmas tree

Teachers and staff at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake have decorating the Christmas tree in the lobby of Town Hall down to a science.
A dozen students from kindergarten through fifth grade arrived at Lady Lake Town Hall on Tuesday carrying boxes of decorations they and their classmates made, including a long paper chain of red, green and white links.
Once students hung their ornaments on the branches, school counselor Rheda Gail Shumate lined up the students to carry the paper chain around and around and around the tree, starting with a student on a sturdy ladder who placed the first link near the top until the spiral ended at the bottom.
