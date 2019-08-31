Cheer for your team

No matter where you visit, come college football season in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, chances are you’ll be greeted by those donning their favorite team’s gear.
And for many, the outlet to share their exuberant fandom comes in the form of passionate resident lifestyle groups devoted to colleges and universities from across the country.
The number of local college fan and university alumni clubs has soared in recent years, more than doubling from just a dozen three years ago to nearly 30 established groups in 2019. “I think that’s exactly why I wanted to start a club,” said Harlan Thrailkill, of the Village of Pine Ridge, who founded The Villages UCF Alumni and Fan Club this summer. “You see all these people wearing their team gear all the time, whether you’re just at the pickleball courts or at the store. You see that and it just makes perfect sense to have a place to come together and share that love and passion for your team.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
