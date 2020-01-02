Charities gearing up for big fundraisers

Part of the excitement of a new year is the hope of things to come in the year ahead. Many people are making resolutions, creating goals and wishing for a better year. As that excitement hangs in the air, many local charities also are busy planning major events for 2020. The events will offer not only large-scale entertainment experiences, but also a way to support local nonprofits that help those in need in the surrounding community. From country-western hoedowns to opera concerts and galas to fun runs, here’s a look at the variety of ways to help in the coming months. The Original Cabaret will be at 4 and 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Savannah Center to benefit The Villages Regional Hospital Auxiliary Foundation. Tickets, $19-$28, are available at thevillagesentertainment.com/events.
