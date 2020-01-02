Charities gearing up for big fundraisers

The Villages Homeowners Advocates Hoedown starts at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at The Villages Polo Club.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Part of the excitement of a new year is the hope of things to come in the year ahead. Many people are making resolutions, creating goals and wishing for a better year. As that excitement hangs in the air, many local charities also are busy planning major events for 2020. The events will offer not only large-scale entertainment experiences, but also a way to support local nonprofits that help those in need in the surrounding community. From country-western hoedowns to opera concerts and galas to fun runs, here’s a look at the variety of ways to help in the coming months. The Original Cabaret will be at 4 and 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Savannah Center to benefit The Villages Regional Hospital Auxiliary Foundation. Tickets, $19-$28, are available at thevillagesentertainment.com/events.

