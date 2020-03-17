CERT trainees show readiness to serve

In one corner sits a woman writhing in pain from a compound fracture of her arm. In another, a group convenes to treat a patient with anaphylactic shock. The wounds are simulated, the chaos manufactured. Thirty-two graduates of The Villages’ Community Emergency Response Team went through their final exercises at the Eisenhower Recreation Center on Friday morning and received diplomas later in the day. They demonstrated the skills that will allow them to be quickly deployed on the front lines of their community, providing first aid at regular events and a calming presence in the event of a major catastrophe. Phil Goldsmith, the training officer for the Villages’ CERT team, said Friday that the new graduates will be required to keep training and meeting with their peers to keep sharp.
