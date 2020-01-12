CERT searching for new volunteers

Villagers have an opportunity coming up to learn how to help their friends and neighbors.
The Community Emergency Response Team of The Villages is always seeking new volunteers, and the group is holding a six-week basic training class beginning Feb. 3 for new team members.
CERT of The Villages is a volunteer organization that works under The Villages Public Safety Department. It lends a hand in times of crisis by providing first aid, assisting with search and rescue and performing other tasks to help first responders.
One of the newest CERT volunteers, Sue Gabriel, heard about CERT from a friend. The friend told her she was going to practice with CERT’s firefighter rehab team, which supports Villages Public Safety firefighters when they’re battling structure fires.
