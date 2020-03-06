Ceremony pays tribute To photographers’ skills

Cindy Ashley competed in the Daily Sun’s 2017 Paradise in Pictures photography contest but didn’t place.
She took that moment and used it as motivation. She spent a lot of time in photography clubs working on her skills. When the Daily Sun’s 2020 Paradise in Pictures contest was announced, she felt she was ready and made her submissions — a photo of an American kestrel, a bird that seemed to be looking right at her, and a photo of street art of a tiger.
Ashley took home not only first place in the Nature category but also first in the Potpourri, or miscellaneous, category.
“I was thrilled when I found out I had placed,” said Ashley, of the Village of Osceola Hills. “ I feel all the time spent and things I learned in The Villages Photography Club and the Intermediate Photo Club really paid off.”
