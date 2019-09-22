Ceremony in The Villages recognizes POWs

The experience of every prisoner of war is different, a crowd at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages heard Saturday during a National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony.
Former POW John Grant, of Summerfield, spoke about his experience and capture on the USS Pueblo during the Cold War.
“I can’t tell you what it’s like to be a POW,” he said. Even among a crew as tightly knit as the crew of the Pueblo, every person’s experience was different, Grant said.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.