Celtic Concert Attracts Crowd at Fenney Rec Center

Ballads, lively dance tunes and quiet songs that harmonized with the adjacent Fenney Springs Nature Trail attracted a large crowd to hear The Celtic Village Show Band.
The six-member band performed a free outdoor concert Wednesday afternoon from a porch of Fenney Recreation Center.
“You ought to be able to combine a nature walk with music,” said Jane Hewins, of the Village of Hadley.
She and her husband, Dan, had their binoculars hanging from their necks and said they saw a pileated woodpecker and a great egret as they listened to the music from the boardwalk.
