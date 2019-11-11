Celebrate Veterans

Veterans Day is a time to pause from daily activities to consider the price of freedom and give thanks to the veterans who served and to those who gave their lives to provide it. Here’s a list of events honoring veterans today in and around The Villages.
10 a.m. ceremony: Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages; located just off Main Street at Paige Place and Lake Miramar near Spanish Springs.
11 a.m. ceremony: Florida National Cemetery; 6502 SW 102 Ave. in Bushnell.
5 p.m. Parady’s Tribute to Veterans: Brownwood Paddock Square; 2705 W. Torch Lake Drive.
11:30 a.m. ceremony: Courtyard at Wildwood City Hall; 100 N. Main St. in Wildwood.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.