CDC guidelines say masks could slow virus spread

The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings as a protective and preventative measure in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

 Ron Johnson, Daily Sun

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its policy and is now advising everyone, whether or not they have symptoms of COVID-19, to cover their face with a mask or cloth covering whenever social distancing is difficult to maintain. To be clear, the CDC is not saying you should wear a mask wherever you go, but rather in places where people congregate, including grocery stores and public transportation and ride-shares.

