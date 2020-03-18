Cats multiply quickly at this time of year

Gloria Litman hopes that one day kittens always will be seen as a happy thing.
But kitten season can lead to negative consequences when local facilities become overwhelmed with the cute critters. While cat overpopulation remains a problem all year in a temperate climate such as in Florida, March kicks off kitten season, a time when the births of litters of kittens are especially prevalent. When the weather begins to warm, cats conceive and are pregnant about 64 days. Marlene Girouard, president of Cat Crazy Villagers, said she’s passionate about recommending spaying and neutering felines to prevent an overpopulation of kittens. They can produce about four litters a year, so kittens multiply quickly this time of year, she said.
