Caterpillars & butterflies event delights youngest at Camp Villages

A group of caterpillars spent Tuesday transforming into butterflies at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
About 30 children participated in the Camp Villages Caterpillars & Butterflies event, where they did some crafts, learned about the life cycle of insects, created their own butterfly masks and other attire, then paraded around Colony Cottage in their new wings.
Camp Villages provides intergenerational fun for Villagers and their families. The program, sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, hosts about 4,000 children, ranging in age from 3 to 16, each summer, said Lisa Parkyn, lifestyle events manager and Camp Villages coordinator for the recreation department.
At Tuesday’s event, 4-year-old Kai D’Souza Baker, of Fruitland Park, decorated a clothespin caterpillar magnet with colorful puffs and googly eyes.
