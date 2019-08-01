Catch the train

Armed with some dominoes and a bag of snacks, Marilyn Doty walked into Colony Cottage Recreation Center ready to learn.
She had never heard of Mexican Train before she moved to The Villages five years ago and decided she had to give it a try after a friend explained the game to her.
The Village of Dunedin resident enjoyed it so much she now plays the domino game weekly at Colony Cottage and also teaches others how to play.
“I had heard a lot about the game, but I didn’t have a clue of what it was,” she said. “When I learned how to play, I was hooked.”
Mexican Train is played with two to 10 players at various recreation centers around The Villages. Some have played the game since childhood; others picked it up later in life.
