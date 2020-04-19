Cat crazy Villagers comes to the rescue of cat owner

Ed Christy just knew his cat wasn’t acting like herself.
Possum showed signs of lethargy last month, mostly lying around while the other pets around her were active and lively. But on a strict social-security budget, Christy didn’t know if he could afford to take her to the vet.
“I needed to take her to the vet so I could figure out what to do to make sure she has a good life,” Christy said.
Since he knew a medical visit for the six-year-old grey calico would be costly, he called YOUR Humane Society SPCA to seek advice. That lead him to the Cat Crazy Villagers — a Villages club that has a medical fund set up to help people like Christy.
