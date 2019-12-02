Cast a line around Villages

Florida is a year-round fishing destination, and The Villages is no exception.
Local residents can find ample fishing spots right in one’s backyard and resources for both experts and novices alike.
Residents and visitors have access to any lake, canal or stream that can be reached via public property. The Villages Recreation and Parks Department offers a list of possible fishing spots and a map of access points, as well as a list of fishing rules and regulations at districtgov.org. All local state, and federal laws apply. Anyone over 16 needs a license, but those over 65 do not, with proof of age.
Popular spots for fishing in The Villages are Bonita Pond, Summerhill Pond and Ashland Pond. Fishermen and women can catch bass, bluegill, tilapia and more. The recreation department recommends a catch-and-release method to conserve and minimize harm to fish.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.