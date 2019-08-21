Caregivers need to focus on their own well-being

Fran Aaron starts the day with aerobics. She pauses to listen to music. If feeling ill, she calls the doctor within 24 hours.
They’re habits she had to learn.
When caring for her husband, Aaron said she neglected her own well-being to focus on his.
“I was so concerned about my husband’s health that I found out I had heart disease and I kept pushing it off until I tried to do some physical activity and couldn’t breathe,” the Village of Mallory Square resident said.
After his death, Aaron returned to the role as caregiver for her mother. This time, she takes care of herself, too.
