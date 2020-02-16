Care close to home

Nearly eight years ago, The Villages Health opened its first care center.
Now, patients can visit eight locations, and a ninth is on the way as a tenant of the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood.
More than 55,000 patients are now enrolled in The Villages Health’s system, and the primary care-based practice has expanded to offer 15 specialties.
With these changes, The Villages Health continues to work toward one goal it established from the beginning, said Dr. Elliot Sussman, chairman of TVH.
“We knew early on the vision was to transform The Villages into America’s Healthiest Hometown,” Sussman said.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.