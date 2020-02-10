Cardio drumming on the Square encourages Villagers to exercise by moving to the beat of their own making

You don’t have to be a drummer. You don’t even need rhythm.
“We tell you what to do and guide you along,” said cardio drumming instructor Cindy Duncan.
Duncan will lead Cardio Drumming on the Square at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. The event is sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department and will offer a glimpse of what cardio drumming is all about.
Duncan said the activity has gained popularity over the years because it’s a fun way to exercise.
“You’re listening to music, you’re drumming and you don’t realize how much exercise you’re doing,” the Village of Glenbrook resident said. “It’s a really great feeling to see so many people having fun, exercising, moving, and you know it’s good for them.”
The free event is open to the public. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and shoes, and bring two wooden spoons. For more information, call 352-674-1800.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.