Car show rolls in

Potential car buyers look at everything from the dashboard setup to the size of the cupholders when they’re sizing up a new vehicle.
Those kinds of details aren’t easy to parse from a 30-second ad, but residents can compare hundreds of vehicles against each other at The Villages Daily Sun’s Wheels Car Show on Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
The show, which starts at 11 a.m., features 2019 and 2020 models from 24 dealers in and around the community. All of the cars are going to be parked around the square, letting people go from car to car easily.
“It’s an opportunity for residents to get up close with the (new) models,” said Laurie Shaw, The Villages Media Group’s advertising sales manager.
Any test rides or sales still happen at the dealerships, and Marc Anderman, general sales manager at Bill Bryan Kia, prefers it that way.
