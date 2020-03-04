Car enthusiast enjoys sharing his piece of history

When Jim Trotta parks his 1901 Stanley Steamer at The Villages Cruise In at Spanish Springs Town Square, curious car fans flock around him.
One interested guy in the crowd is Jim Cipollone, president of The Villages Region Antique Automobile Club of America.
Cipollone, of Village Palo Alto, said he has seen a lot of cars through the years, but Trotta’s Stanley Steamer is definitely a different treat.
“Plus, Jim explains a lot to the crowd about the car,” Cipollone said. “The older cars evolved from wagons to steam and then to gasoline. So Jim’s car is interesting. It’s something you don’t see.”
Trotta, who winters in Lady Lake with his wife, Terry, got the car in 2009 shortly after retiring from the medical equipment field. It was what they call a “basket case,” meaning he had to put every bit of the car together himself.
