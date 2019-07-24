Campers enjoy visit from canine therapy teams

Spending time at camp can be fun, but getting to cuddle with doggies brings it to a whole new level.
Campers at Breakaway Summer Camp got to spend time with furry friends when Canine Therapy Teams of The Villages visited at the end of June.
Breakaway Summer Camp is a nonprofit camp for children and adults with disabilities. Located at Lake Yale, the camp includes activities such as nature walks, fishing, cookouts, horseback riding, tree climbing, boat rides, hair dressings, manicures and ladies tea.
Canine Therapy Teams has participated and brightened campers’ lives for the past six years, and this year was no different.
