Camp Villages gives back to community

A cozy pajama party with Santa is just one of the memorable events planned for Camp Villages Holiday Week. The Villages Recreation and Parks Department is offering an exciting lineup of holiday events for grandchildren to enjoy with their grandparents Dec. 20-30. Villages residents can register to participate now for events with spots remaining. Sign-ups are required for each child participating, unless otherwise noted. Camp Villages Giving Back and Holiday Hunt events kick off the excitement Dec. 20. Giving Back at Paradise Recreation Center offers participants the opportunity to make fleece blankets that will be donated to the local animal shelter that day. “It’s a great event for the grandchildren to be able to give back to the community,” said Jacqueline Prim, recreation supervisor of lifestyle events with the recreation department.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.