Camp Villages ends with final day of fun

Stella Grace Sheff was a little hesitant to join the large group of kids at the final Camp Villages event Friday. The 5-year-old felt too little, but her shyness lifted before it was time to jump in the pool for Camp Villages Water Sports & Games. The nine-week program sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department ended with a splash Friday at Bridgeport and Hibiscus recreation centers. Nadia Whittaker, recreation facilities manager at Rohan Recreation Center, briefed participants on the activities before everyone got started, then participants divided into three teams — the Group, the Barricudas and the Dolphins.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.