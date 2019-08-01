Cabaret show lets Villagers show off talent

Jan Myers always dreamed of being a singer.
The Village of Country Club Hills resident’s passion started when she was younger, when friends and family would gather around and sing together while her dad played the banjo.
Her passion for singing and performing followed her to The Villages when she retired.
And for the past nine years, Myers has been hosting the Cabaret Showcase in the community.
“I love singing and I just like to perform because it does my heart good to get up and sing,” Myers said. “… It’s a thrill to get up on stage and see an audience out there and get to perform in front of them. ... (The showcase) gives me the opportunity to give to others and gives an opportunity for others to perform.”
