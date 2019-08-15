Busy bakers bring joy to Wildwood

A little bit of kindness and a community-minded heart can make all the difference for those less fortunate.
Three times a week, 10 to 12 Busy Bakers members provide homemade desserts to the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. They do this with an unwavering commitment and a unique humility about the good that they are doing in the surrounding community.
“We do this because we enjoy bringing joy to people who have no choices,” said Diane Davis, founder of the Busy Bakers. “Many are disadvantaged and, for me, it is worth it to put a nice piece of chocolate cake, a brownie or a cookie in front of them and bring a smile to their faces. I am so happy to be able to bring joy to others who have so little.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.