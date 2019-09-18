Busker, Plainfield win Mixed Doubles tourney

In pickleball, experience often wins out. Playing with a longtime partner can give a team a serious advantage, especially in tournament play. Sometimes, though, good chemistry works just as well. That was the case Tuesday, as Bill Busker and Maureen Plainfield won the Pickleball Community Volunteer Group’s 7.5 Mixed Doubles Combined Rating Tournament while playing together for just the third time. “We were a good team,” Plainfield said simply. Busker and Plainfield comprised one of 29 teams that came out for play at Rohan Recreation Center on Tuesday morning. Each pair consisted of one player rated 4.0 and one rated 3.5.
