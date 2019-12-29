Building where we live

One of most visually striking communities in The Villages’ Southern Oaks region is Linden Isle in the Village of Linden. The 43-acre community is surrounded by water and is located at the intersection of Warm Springs Avenue and CR 501, just south of Everglades Recreation Complex. In December 2018, the area’s only feature was a network of asphalt roads. Today, the completed neighborhood features 203 houses and villas. Above and below is a time-lapse view of the isle’s development over the past year.
