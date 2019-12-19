Buffalo to Bull: Harris off to South Florida

Mac Harris is really excited. And who could blame the senior quarterback and safety on The Villages High School football team, as the 6-foot, 200-pound playmaker made school history Wednesday afternoon. Harris became the first Buffalo football player to continue his career at a major Division I university, signing his national letter of intent to play for the University of South Florida in Tampa next fall. “Really the only words I can think of right now are just how excited I am,” Harris said, shortly after inking his name on the first day of the early signing period for recruits nationwide. “I’m excited to step on campus. I’m excited to go to class. I’m excited to play football. I’m just very excited and very thankful.”
