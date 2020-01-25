Buffalo survive OT versus wildcats

Colt McDowell knows he’s surrounded by guys who love to win. But the fifth-year head coach of The Villages High School boys basketball team also knows he’s got players who hate to lose even more. And the Buffalo weren’t going to lose to rival Wildwood for a second time in 13 days. VHS made good on avenging a 23-point loss to rival Wildwood back on Jan. 11, using a relentless defensive effort throughout a 77-72 overtime win inside the VHS Athletic Center. The Buffalo (16-4 overall) pressured the Wildcats (16-5) into 26 turnovers and played better on that end of the floor than in the first matchup, with their intensity and focus spurred by a 90-67 loss two weeks ago in Wildwood.n they played together on one of Leesburg’s Thank God For Basketball youth teams.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.