Buffalo students get scientific for judges

Four months of hard work and scientific research by students of The Villages Charter Schools culminated Thursday. A day earlier, the charter school held its annual science fair, where middle- and high-school students proudly displayed their projects. About 175 projects lined the tables of the middle-school gym, and around 120 volunteer judges from the community gathered to speak with students about their research.
After the judges finished their critiques, award ceremonies took place Thursday at the middle and high schools. First-, second- and third-place overall awards were given at the middle and high-school levels. Students from each school also received awards for first-, second-, and third-place in eleven different categories.
