Buffalo steal win In low-scoring game

Colt McDowell has been around the game of basketball long enough to know that you can’t ever be too upset with a win. And that rang true for the head coach of The Villages High School boys basketball team on Saturday night — no matter how bad he wanted to be. The Buffalo trudged through their lowest scoring output in more than two years and a slew of turnovers, instead relying on their pressure defense throughout a 40-34 victory over Fleming Island inside the VHS Athletic Center. In its first game in a week, The Villages (18-6 overall) looked out of sorts offensively with 24 turnovers and a season-worst 27.9% shooting (12-of-43) from the floor.
