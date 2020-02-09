Buffalo steal win In low-scoring game

VHS guard Corey Goldwire steals the ball from Fleming Island’s Sebastian Astor to help seal the game late in the fourth quarter of Senior Night on Saturday at the VHS Athletic Center.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Colt McDowell has been around the game of basketball long enough to know that you can’t ever be too upset with a win. And that rang true for the head coach of The Villages High School boys basketball team on Saturday night — no matter how bad he wanted to be. The Buffalo trudged through their lowest scoring output in more than two years and a slew of turnovers, instead relying on their pressure defense throughout a 40-34 victory over Fleming Island inside the VHS Athletic Center. In its first game in a week, The Villages (18-6 overall) looked out of sorts offensively with 24 turnovers and a season-worst 27.9% shooting (12-of-43) from the floor.

Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.