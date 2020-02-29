Buffalo softball drops two in host tournament

The number 13 was anything but lucky for The Villages High School softball team on Friday.
The Buffalo dropped both of their contests in the 2020 Buffalo Stampeders Softball Tournament — allowing 13 runs in each — as they fell to The First Academy (Orlando) and East Bay (Gibsonton), respectively.
VHS (2-3 overall) suffered a 13-1 loss in the opener to The First Academy, before seeing a late rally come up just short in a 13-11 defeat to East Bay in the nightcap.
First Academy jumped out to a 5-0 lead through its turn at the plate in the top of the third, before a RBI single by Gaige Timson stood as the lone Buffalo run in the opener.
In the second game of the day for the Buffalo, VHS and East Bay were knotted at 2-2 through three innings of play. Tayven Arkwell drew a walk and scored on two subsequent wild pitches in the second frame, before Cameron Norton came through with an RBI single.
