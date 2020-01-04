Buffalo ride bench To win over pirates

The strength of The Villages High School boys basketball team this season just might be its depth. On any given outing, VHS can put more than a dozen players on the floor and find production. The Buffalo bench found plenty of it while chewing up visiting Crystal River on Friday night, tallying 50 points as a unit in a 79-51 Class 4A-District 6 victory inside the VHS Athletic Center. Senior and team-high scorer Ricardo Wright got 15 points from his usual starting position, with freshmen Sam Walters and Derek McCray leading the reserve corps with 13 and 11 points, respectively. “I feel like we have two starting lineups, and maybe even two-and-a-half on some nights,” said Buffalo head coach Colt McDowell after the win. “That second group for us is really talented. They’re hungry and locked in defensively, and you’ve got to have it. Our season is so long and tough, everybody is going to be counted on — just like they were tonight.”
