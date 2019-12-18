Buffalo pull away from Raiders late

The Villages High School boys basketball team committed too many turnovers, didn’t corral nearly enough 50-50 balls and struggled to defend for three quarters. But as there is in every game, there was a fourth quarter on Tuesday night — and the Buffalo owned it. VHS overcame a sloppy start and turbulent trip through the opening 24 minutes of play against district rival South Sumter, before more than doubling the Raiders on the scoreboard over the final eight minutes to claim a 71-57 victory inside the VHS Athletic Center. The Buffalo (7-0 overall, 2-0 Class 4A-District 6) took off on a 14-2 run to open the fourth quarter — eventually outscoring South Sumter 27-13 in the final period — breaking a third-quarter tie to remain unbeaten this season.
