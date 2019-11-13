Buffalo launch into season with victory

The Villages High School boys soccer team began its season with a rematch of last year’s opener — a 1-0 loss to West Port High School (Ocala). After starting their last campaign from behind, the Buffalo were determined to flip that result. This time around, The Villages prevailed, earning a 4-1 win over the Wolf Pack in a match it controlled for most of the duration. “They knew who we were going to face and this was revenge for us so it was a good start,” head coach Anderson DaSilva said. The VHS offense didn’t click right away — the Buffalo were able to advance the ball to the final third but struggled to finish in the opening stages of the first half.
“I think, honestly, it was just first game, we were a little nervous,” Zach Bovelsky said. “But, once we got in our rhythm, we were fine.”
