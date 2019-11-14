Buffalo kick-start season with victory

It didn’t last long but The Villages High School girls soccer team’s start to the season was everything head coach Madison Taylor had hoped to see. VHS defeated Trinity Catholic High School (Ocala) 8-0 at home Wednesday night, securing a mercy rule by halftime of its season opener. “I think it’s just a huge starting point for the season,” Taylor said. “We are expecting big things so this just showed us that we do have the potential to do those great things.” The Buffalo wasted no time in taking the lead. After landing a pass centered in front of the goal, Amy Hernandez scored in the third minute to put VHS ahead.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.