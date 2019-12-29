Buffalo hold on late, advance to battle championship

The Villages’ Ricardo Wright finishes a shot while being fouled by Calvary Christian forward Andy Painter late in the fourth quarter of a semifinal game in The Battle at The Villages on Saturday. The Villages defeated Calvary Christian 75-73.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Toughness is the spine of The Villages High School boys basketball program.

And the Buffalo backbone was bent — but didn’t break — on Saturday night in the Battle at The Villages semifinals.

VHS bounced back less than 24 hours removed from a grueling victory in quadruple-overtime on Friday with a gutsy performance on Saturday night, erasing a 14-point deficit — before holding off Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale) late — in a 75-73 win inside the VHS Athletic Center.

The Buffalo rallied to take their first lead since early in the first quarter on the final shot of the third period — a 3-pointer by senior Ricardo Wright at the buzzer — to advance to their second championship game in tournament history.

Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.