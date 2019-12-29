Buffalo hold on late, advance to battle championship

Toughness is the spine of The Villages High School boys basketball program.
And the Buffalo backbone was bent — but didn’t break — on Saturday night in the Battle at The Villages semifinals.
VHS bounced back less than 24 hours removed from a grueling victory in quadruple-overtime on Friday with a gutsy performance on Saturday night, erasing a 14-point deficit — before holding off Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale) late — in a 75-73 win inside the VHS Athletic Center.
The Buffalo rallied to take their first lead since early in the first quarter on the final shot of the third period — a 3-pointer by senior Ricardo Wright at the buzzer — to advance to their second championship game in tournament history.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.