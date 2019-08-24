Buffalo haul in first victory of the season

The Villages High School senior wide receiver Marcus Wright makes the leaping catch over Lake Weir’s Alex Jordan during Friday’s season-opening game in Ocala. The Buffalo defeated the Hurricanes 42-19.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

As with any season opener, Richard Pettus wasn't quite sure what would play out in front of him. But from his position on The Villages High School football team's sideline, it was much of what the 18th-year head coach saw during his team's historic campaign last fall.

The Buffalo rolled up 373 yards of offense and played strong defensively throughout the opener en route to a 42-19 victory Friday night on the road at Lake Weir.

