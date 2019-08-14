Buffalo football moms take annual training camp indoors

THE VILLAGES — Heavy rain and lightning moved them indoors, but it wasn’t going to dampen their spirits.
After all, these are football moms.
Inclement weather wreaked havoc but the 17th annual Moms Training Camp continued on, as the mothers of players from The Villages High School football team relished the opportunity to see what their sons go through on a daily basis.
The event was forced to scrap its original plans for nearly an hour of on-field offensive and defensive drills, forcing more than 40 moms into the team’s weight room — where they were taught the ins-and-outs of the Buffalo offense and defensive schemes.
