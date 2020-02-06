Buddies from boot camp reunite in The Villages

It took about 45 years for three military buddies to reconnect, but it was worth the wait.
In 1968, Steven Sacherski, Don Chaulk and Wally Burns went through boot camp in the same platoon at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina. After their three months of training, the men served in different capacities during the Vietnam War then went their separate ways. Little did they know that years later they would all
end up living in The Villages and renewing their friendship.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.