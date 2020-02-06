Buddies from boot camp reunite in The Villages

Steve Sacherski, left, of the Village of Sabal Chase; Wally Burns, of the Village of Collier; and Don Chaulk, of the Village of Glenbrook, reconnected after being in boot camp together at Parris Island in 1968. Now the three men get together once a week to play golf.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

It took about 45 years for three military buddies to reconnect, but it was worth the wait.

In 1968, Steven Sacherski, Don Chaulk and Wally Burns went through boot camp in the same platoon at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina. After their three months of training, the men served in different capacities during the Vietnam War then went their separate ways. Little did they know that years later they would all

end up living in The Villages and renewing their friendship.

 

