Brownwood World Of Beer turns six

Bartender Lyndsey Larance serves Mike Porch, top, and his brother, Ed Porch, from North Carolina, as they take a break from looking around The Villages at World of Beer in the Brownwood Paddock Square.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

The World of Beer in Brownwood is ready to celebrate.

The restaurant is inviting everyone to come out from

2 p.m. to midnight on Saturday to mark the restaurant’s sixth anniversary with beer, a band and a bite to eat.

The event will feature a few different breweries, according to general manager Adam Fisher, but also games and prizes. The last drawing of the night, at 9 p.m., gives people a chance to win one free draft beer a day for a year at the Brownwood location.

For Fisher, the party comes at just the right time. He’d considered holding the party a week before, but pushed it back because of conflicts.

