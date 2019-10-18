Brownwood joins diversity celebration

Celebrating different cultures is more than a one-day event. Local residents went to Brownwood Paddock Square on Thursday for the second day of the Heritage Festival. The event, organized by The Villages Entertainment, celebrated North American, African, Asian and Australian heritages. The first day of the festival took place Tuesday at Spanish Springs Town Square and celebrated European and South American heritages.
Alicia Kath, of the Village Mira Mesa, stood just behind the stage Thursday as she waited for the Spanish Folkloric Dance Group to perform. The group has been together for more than 20 years, she said, and is made up of women from different cultures. “This style of dance is something I grew up with,” said Kath, who is from El Salvador. “The music we dance to is similar across many Latin American countries.”
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.