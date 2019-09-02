Broadway star to bring favorite theater tunes to Savannah Center

Hear your favorite Broadway tunes during “The Unreachable Stars” show at 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Savannah Center.

 Submitted photo

“The Unreachable Stars” brings Broadway to you.

Featuring Jeremy Stolle, Broadway’s current Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Unreachable Stars” is a collection of hits from musicals including “Les Misérables,” “Carousel,” “Hamilton,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and more.

“The Unreachable Stars” will be performed at 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Savannah Center.

Tickets range from $25 to $37 and can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.

Stolle is one of six vocalists who will perform during the show, which is backed by a large, live band.

