Broadway star to bring favorite theater tunes to Savannah Center

“The Unreachable Stars” brings Broadway to you.
Featuring Jeremy Stolle, Broadway’s current Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Unreachable Stars” is a collection of hits from musicals including “Les Misérables,” “Carousel,” “Hamilton,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and more.
“The Unreachable Stars” will be performed at 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Savannah Center.
Tickets range from $25 to $37 and can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
Stolle is one of six vocalists who will perform during the show, which is backed by a large, live band.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
