Broadway star to bring favorite theater tunes to Savannah Center

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. High 87F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Windy with thunderstorms, especially in the morning. High around 85F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.