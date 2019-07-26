Bringing back private parties

Maidenform in Lake Sumter Landing used to hold private parties for groups who wanted to try on the store’s merchandise with friends.
A few years ago, the Maidenform brand was taken over by Hanes, which rebranded the location in The Villages as a Hanes store. The private parties went away with the change.
Now Deb Crowley, the store’s manager, is bringing the parties back.
Crowley, of the Village of Piedmont, helped open the original Maidenform store nine years ago, and she stayed in place through the transition to Hanes. She saw how people enjoyed the parties, and when her district manager was looking for ways the store could welcome the community, Crowley suggested hosting the parties again. The program was brought back in June.
