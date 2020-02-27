Breathe, pose and float: Aqua Yoga is good for relaxation

Moira Scupien recently tried yoga from a different perspective. She took her pool noodles with her instead of a yoga mat for her first class of Aqua Yoga. She joined about 25 others in the Aqua Yoga group at Colony Cottage Recreation Center sports pool. “I loved (the class),” said Scupien, of the Village De La Vista. The Aqua Yoga group welcomes new members to join in the fun and relax while practicing yoga from the pool. “All you need to bring are a couple of pool noodles and a smile,” said Rebecca Sukle, leader of the group. Residents can just show up to take the free class, which meets from 11 to 11:50 a.m. Tuesdays at Colony Cottage Recreation Center sports pool, she said.
