Bowling on the green

A little bell rings and people look up at a magnetic board to see who they’re bowling with that day.
Lawn bowling is almost nothing like regular bowling. The balls used are very different. There’s no crashing of pins, nor are there multi-colored rental shoes. The game is usually played outdoors on an open grass field, not inside.
Lawn bowling is played more like bocce. A white ball — called a jack — is thrown out onto a rink, which is one lane of a playing green. Bowlers then take larger balls, called bowls, and try to roll them closest to the jack. The trick is that the bowls are not completely round; one side is flatter than the other. This bias causes the bowls to curve as they roll up the rink. Bowlers must choose whether to bowl with the flat spot on the right side (to make the bowl curve to the right) or on the left side (forcing a left-hand curve).
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.