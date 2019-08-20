Born to twirl

The Hometown Twirlers have been spinning their way through assisted-living facilities for almost two years.
Club President Debbie Diroff said she found a need among a group of women who had a desire to perform, but were prevented from doing so. Some in the group are unable to stand outside in the heat for long periods of time or face other challenges when it comes to their beloved activity.
“We couldn’t march outdoors or in parades, but we still wanted to twirl,” said Susan Donahue-Osborne, the group’s second in command.
So, the Hometown Twirlers was formed for people who, for either time or health reasons, couldn’t perform on the squares in the traditional twirling way. Instead, the group is a traveling team that performs at assisted-living facilities, nursing homes and for veterans and other clubs.
