Book your stay at Brownwood Hotel

Residents looking to be the first to experience the hospitality of The Brownwood Hotel & Spa can now make reservations for rooms, banquets, conferences and on-site catered events at the facility set to open early next year. Located at 3003 Brownwood Blvd. in The Villages next to the future Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood, the hotel features 151 guest rooms and suites, as well as a 10,000-square-foot banquet and conference center. A 7,000-square-foot dry spa will offer standard and medical spa services. The 215,000-square-foot facility also will house Wolfgang Puck Kitchen and Bar, a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating for 150 that includes two private dining rooms and semiprivate outdoor space. “The gorgeous amenities and design of the hotel and spa not only fit its surroundings, but take into account the important historic aspects of Florida’s central region,” said General Manager Gilles Cassiani.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.