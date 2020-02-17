Bonnie Boxes planning benefit to raise funds for care packages

Bonnie Boxes of The Villages displayed information about the club at the Giving Groups Expo on Feb. 1 at Lake Miona Recreation Center.

 Submitted photo

Five years ago, a couple of Villagers decided to make care packages for cancer patients.

Nancy Leary hosted the group and ended up founding a chapter of Bonnie Boxes of The Villages. Today, the group has grown to about 18 members and delivers care packages on a weekly basis to four cancer treatment centers in the community.

On March 13, the group will host a wine bingo benefit 6:30 p.m. at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Proceeds from the event will help purchase items for the care packages. Tickets are $5 for residents and their guests, and must be purchased by March 12. To purchase tickets, contact Leary at 845-232- 6810.

Leary, of the Village of Amelia, is delighted that the group continues its efforts to help cancer patients.

 

