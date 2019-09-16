Bocce friends get closer

Playing bocce, or at least playing well, requires some skill and finesse, a player said.
“More finesse than anything,” said Dr. Hal Reinhartz, of the Village of Fenney, a retired sports medicine doctor. “You don’t have to be in great shape to do this.”
Reinhartz is among about 30 people who regularly play with Gio’s Bocce Group at Spanish Moss Recreation Area.
Giovanni Velocci, of the Village of Buttonwood, spent four or five months teaching the group to play the game he loves and that he learned to play from his grandfather in Italy when he was 5 years old. Now, the players in Fenney can teach newcomers themselves.
“We have two new guys today who never played before,” Dave Ender said on a recent Thursday morning. “So we taught them. They came at 8 and we started at 8:30.”
